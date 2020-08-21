A deep dive into the SC ruling on daughter's right to ancestral property

Many modern women in India don't assert their right to own a car, open a bank account, or even a beer bottle, and the bitter truth is that they don't enjoy the liberty or financial freedom that men do. Thankfully, things are changing.

Take, for instance, the inheritance laws in India, particularly those governing succession and inheritance among Hindu families. Last week, the Supreme Court held that daughters would have equal coparcenary rights in Hindu Undivided Family(HUF) properties, irrespective of whether the father was alive or not on September 9, 2005. Nirav Shah, ...