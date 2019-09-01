A rupee strategy

Trading patterns in the bond markets are often a better indicator of economic health than equity trading patterns. Large chunks of the global economy have had negative yields for years and yield curves have recently started inverting as well. These are both causes for concern.

Indeed, yield curve inversions are supposedly among the most reliable signals of recession. Japan and the Eurozone have had negative yields for years. That indicates economic activity has been persistently low across regions that contribute roughly a quarter of gross domestic product (GDP). Negative yields ...