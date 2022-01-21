A shawl to keep you warm in winter and flaunt your style statement

Shawls are often regarded as heirlooms, passed on from one generation to the next. This is especially pashminas whose soft fabric, heavenly feel and great workmanship make them extra special.

They are the quintessential 'haath ka kaam' or handmade and handcrafted stuff as every shawl is a labour of love and each piece takes anything from a few weeks to a few months, and sometimes years to make. They lend style, comfort and a unique flair to a woman’s wardrobe, and no two pashmina shawls are ever the same even if their embroidery and colour match. Says Bhuvan Ahuja of ...