A snapshot: Insurance sector has undergone a sea change, but issues remain

The insurance industry is in its 20th year after the sector was opened to private players. While it has undergone a sea change in terms of growth and new products, many old issues remain. Business Standard brings you a snapshot of the Indian insurance industry.

Penetration remains flat During the first decade of the insurance sector liberalisation, the sector has reported consistent increase in insurance penetration from 2.71 per cent in 2001 to 4.6 per cent in 2009. Since then the level of penetration was declining. As of 2018, India’s insurance penetration stands ...