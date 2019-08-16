A tweak in the IBC yields more power to homeowners, but gaps remain

Recently, the Supreme Court upheld the status of homebuyers as financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The judgment means that homebuyers will be treated at par with lenders (banks and institutional creditors).

Homebuyers can drag developers to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if the latter defaults. If lenders initiate recovery proceeding against a developer, homeowners will also have a say in the resolution process. The apex court’s decision does empower homebuyers and give them an additional avenue to get their property, dragging a developer to ...