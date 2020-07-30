All you need to know about IRCTC insurance and OLA insurance policy

Ola insurance

Ola rolled out what it calls a 'one-of-a-kind' policy, in partnership with Religare Health on September 25, 2019. With this, it entered the country's health industry. The policy is offered through its financial services arm OlaMoney.

In what is called the OlaMoney-Religare Health Insurance group set-up plan, a policyholder can claim hospitalisaton expense of Rs 5,000 a day with a total sum insured of Rs 500,000 a year.

Where can one buy the Ola policy?

The policy can be bought on the Ola app.

How much premium is payable on the Ola policy?

The company claims the premium on the Ola policy is as low as Rs 3 per day.

What’s the key difference between Ola’s policy and other policies?

Ola claims that unlike other policies, which can only be used at select hospitals, policyholders can use this policy to claim expenses incurred at any hospital anywhere in the country. The company only seeks proof of hospitalisation.

Who is eligible and what does the policy cover?

* Anyone between the age of 91 days and 65 years is eligible.

* The policy covers hospitalisation on account of accidents, treatment and critical illnesses.

Indian Railways offers a of up to Rs 10 lakh to its passengers. The policy is offered via Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The premium for the policy is just 49 paise across all classes. The policy is optional and it is offered to the Indian passengers who book tickets on the website or mobile app.

The policy insures their journey.

What does it cover?

It covers accidental death, permanent total disability, permanent partial disability and hospitalisation. It also covers transportation of mortal remains after a rail accident.

Companies offering the policy

Bharti Axa General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Shriram General Insurance offer this insurance policy.