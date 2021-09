Angels venture where others fear to tread

You would have heard proverbs that embody the difficulty of a task (selling ice to Eskimos) or the pointlessness of one (carrying oranges to Nashik). Shan­tanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Com­pany, added to these adages when he sold the idea of a shaving products start-up to a Sikh angel investor: Me. My wife, Bhakti, a Mumbai girl, took an instant liking to Shantanu when he first came to visit us in Gurugram in 2016.

I liked him, too, but wasn’t sure about investing in his start-up. Shantanu’s pitch was simple. The razor market had only one ...