Another cyber fraud: Being cautious can prevent you from becoming a victim

As customers become more cautious about fraudsters’ tricks, the latter are using newer methods to steal funds from bank accounts and mobile wallets. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sent a letter to banks outlining a new method fraudsters are using to commit frauds. Scammers lure victims to download an app, which gives them access to the victim’s mobile phone.

One of the popular apps among scammers for this is AnyDesk. But there are various other apps with similar functionality. Once installed, AnyDesk generates a nine-digit identifier, which the scammer asks ...