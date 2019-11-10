App-based trading, investing in stock market: Easy, but limited options

Gone are the days when stock market trading meant going to the floor of the stock exchange and shout, either buy and sell orders. With the advent of the National Stock Exchange’s electronic trading platform to the application or app-based trading, investing in the stock market has never been simpler.

As we move from paper-based investing to digital platforms that enable transacting, tracking, reviewing and rebalancing with the click of a button, life should be easier for the investor. But is it the case? Easy to use… Besides saving time and costs, app-based investing ...