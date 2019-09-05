Arbitrage funds to trailing returns: Expert answers investment questions

If I have a one-year investment horizon, should I opt for arbitrage or short-duration debt funds? I understand that short-term funds, too, have default risks. What are the risks associated with arbitrage funds? Fundamentally, the returns for short-duration and arbitrage funds should be in the same range. Arbitrage spreads are linked to short-term interest rates in the economy.

Arbitrage funds are, however, relatively low-risk products. These schemes capitalise on profitable arbitrage opportunities (price differential in a stock) between cash and futures markets. The risk that an ...