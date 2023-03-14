JUST IN
Rockstud Capital launches Rs 300 cr fund for upcoming Indian start-ups
Investing in stocks? Dump social media, seek advice from regulated entities
Real estate, not gold or stocks, are a girl's best friend: Anarock study
Investing in physiotherapy: Importance, techniques and cost-effectiveness
Only investors with a long horizon should enter mid- and small-cap segment
Indian investments in foreign stocks, property touch a record high in Dec
Real estate or stock market: Make investment decision based on conviction
Retired couples can earn Rs 8,00,000 from select govt investment schemes
Six easy steps to open an SIP online for those new to mutual funds
15 schemes you might want to invest in to save income tax in FY24
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Investments
I-T department selects 68,000 'high-value' cases for e-verification
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rockstud Capital launches Rs 300 cr fund for upcoming Indian start-ups

It will invest in 25 start-ups focused on digitalisation, sustainability, financial inclusion

Topics
SEBI | angel funds | Alternative Investment Funds

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

private equity, PE, investors, investments, companies, firms, VC

Rockstud Capital, an alternative asset management firm, on Tuesday launched a fund that will invest in start-ups in the pre-series A to Series A stage. The fund has a target size of Rs 300 crore and got a licence from India’s markets regulator last month.

The Rockstud Capital Investment Fund-II, a Category I AIF (Angel Fund), has a ticket size ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore and it will invest in 25 start-ups focused on digitalisation, sustainability, financial inclusion, consumption, and health and safety.

The fund’s preferred themes will be youth-focused consumption models. It may lead and further follow a co-investment model to provide growth capital to startups to build on their initial product-market fit and be able to scale and raise Series A round.

The fund follows a deal-by-deal structure, offering flexibility in ticket size in current and follow-on rounds. It provides an opportunity to co-invest with a seasoned investment manager in a diversified portfolio spread across sectors.

"The fund will focus on partnering and identifying early-stage growth companies through a well-defined process and deep network to foster partnerships with founders building scalable businesses with a clear focus on profitability," said Abhishek Agarwal, founder and managing partner of Rockstud Capital.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.