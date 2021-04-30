A career counsellor to navigate your child through a plethora of choices

Many of us are married to our jobs and end up spending more hours at office than with family. One needs to make the right career choice to be happy, and a good counsellor can help you choose one based on your interests, aptitude and ability.

When should you start thinking about your profession? Class nine is the ideal time, says Hyderabad-based Padmavathi Devananda, Career Counsellor at Aca Sports Counselling. “Before that, the child is still evolving and exploring things. But by class nine, some shape begins to take place and you can start channelising the child's talent and ...