At risk of cancer, heart attack? Disease-specific policies your best bet

Apollo Munich Health Insurance recently launched a comprehensive cancer plan called 'iCan'. This policy pays 60 per cent of the sum insured on diagnosis of cancer, and the balance when the disease reaches an advanced stage or if there is a recurrence.

A wide variety of health insurance products are available today -- group mediclaim provided by the employer, mediclaim policies, critical-illness covers, and so on. In the case of serious diseases, a key issue that arises is that the sum assured of general mediclaim policies often proves inadequate. That is when ...