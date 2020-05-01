Audio books: Reinventing the art of story-telling in the time of lockdown

Most of us would recall having listened to tales narrated by our grandmothers, with their expressions and tone of voice bringing alive the characters in the story. Fast-forward to the present times. You're stuck at home due to the lockdown and have to find new ways to keep yourself entertained and raise your spirits as you go about mopping the floor and doing the dishes and laundry.

You love reading but simply don't have the bandwidth to pick up a book or pursue any other pasttime. And you're up to the neck with depresssingly repetitive news. That's where the ...