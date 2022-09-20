JUST IN
Mutual funds: Limiting inflows enables fund manager to stick to quality
Invest in MNC funds for exposure to high-quality businesses: Experts
Track celebrity investors, but invest only after your research: Experts
Invest in a smart-beta fund only if you are convinced about strategy
Avoid overreaction to HDFC MF CIO Prashant Jain's exit, say experts
India's largest equity fund manager Prashant Jain to leave HDFC: Report
KYC mandatory: What you must know about new rules for MF investments
Avoid sector, thematic funds; stick to diversified equity offerings
You are here: Home » PF » News » MFs
EPFO sees over 1 million new subscribers for fourth straight month
Business Standard

Average new fund offer collection slumps this fiscal, shows data

At Rs 260 crore, average amount mobilised per new fund offer 57% below last financial year's tally

Topics
mutual funds investments | NFOs | financial year

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

mutual funds, markets

New fund offers (NFOs) by mutual fund (MF) houses this financial year (2022-23) have managed to amass only a fraction of what they did in 2021-22 (FY22).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on mutual funds investments

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 21:11 IST

`
.