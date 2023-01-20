JUST IN
Investors should avoid below AA-rated NCDs despite attractive returns
Invest in multi-asset funds for protection against downside risk
You can't pick next yr's winner asset class, so build diversified portfolio
Short-duration funds suit conservative investors during pause in rate cycle
Beware of information paucity and liquidity risk in unlisted shares
Selecting a target maturity fund based on your horizon and risk appetite
Park funds into debt schemes as yields have turned attractive: Experts
Office space demand can translate into high returns, say experts
Reduce the behaviour gap with a higher exposure to diversified funds
What NRIs on short visits to India must consider before buying property
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Investments
Budget 2023: Salaried class wants higher tax-free slab as inflation bites
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Investors should avoid below AA-rated NCDs despite attractive returns

Diversify across sectors and match your investment horizon with paper's tenor to avoid liquidity issues

Topics
non-convertible debentures | Investment

Sarbajeet K Sen 

Uzbekistan arrests four people over cough syrup deaths in India

Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from a number of companies — IIFL Finance, Muthoot Fincorp, Edelweiss Financial Services, Indiabulls Commercial Credit and InCred Financial Services — have hit the markets in recent times.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on non-convertible debentures

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 20:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.