Avoid outsized positions and high leverage to soften blow of trading outage

The connectivity glitch that led to a prolonged stoppage of trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday left many day traders shaken. For many who have begun trading over the past one year, the situation was novel and nightmarish.

Experts say such glitches do not happen normally, but investors should not presume they can never happen. When such glitches happen, an investor can suffer losses because he does not have the option to exit his position if the market moves against him. His losses can get exacerbated if there is a large movement in the market on that day. ...