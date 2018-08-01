Be careful! Your Aadhaar may be safe, but you aren't from cybercriminals

Over the weekend, Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman, Telecom and Regulatory Authority of India(Trai), created quite a flutter on Twitter when he gave out his Aadhaar number and challenged anyone to ‘harm’ him.

Within the next few days, many Twitter users posted his email, phone number, date of birth and someone even tried to deposit Rs 1 in his bank account. While the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has claimed that its servers have not been hacked to get such information, on Tuesday, it issued an advisory asking individuals not to reveal their Aadhaar ...