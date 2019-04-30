Before investing in Morningstar's PMS, take a close look at cost structure

Morningstar, the US-based firm, well known in India as a provider of fund ratings, has now launched its portfolio management service (PMS).

It already offers such solutions in the US, the UK, Australia and South Africa. Most investors have a need for proper asset allocation and fund selection to achieve their goals and usually approach a financial advisor for this purpose. “Instead of advisors reinventing the wheel, they could leverage Morningstar’s capabilities in these areas to provide ready solutions to their clients,” says Dhaval Kapadia, director and portfolio ...