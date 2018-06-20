Beware! Using a relative's ATM card can be risky, remedy can be denied

An ATM withdrawal proved costly for a Bengaluru-based couple recently. The wife was pregnant and the husband withdrew money on her behalf. When the card was swiped, the ATM did not dispense money, though the amount got deducted from the account. When they filed a complaint the bank rejected it.

The couple took the matter to the consumer forum. After almost four years, the court ruled against the couple stating that only an account holder is authorised to use the ATM card. Experts agree with the consumer forum's stance. Says Sandeep Nerlekar, founder & CEO, Terentia: "The bank, ...