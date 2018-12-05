Brace for more bank charges

A recent new item – banks could be slapped a service tax liability of Rs150 billion for providing “free” services – should worry customers. After all, if one goes by historical evidence, banks would pass on these charges to customers.

So, what is the issue? The current issue is about service tax, but it has even more serious implications under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The banks provide a bundle of free services like a certain number of cheque leaves (for example) to most of their consumers maintaining a certain minimum balance with them. At the ...