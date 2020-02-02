Budget 2020: Invest to optimise wealth creation, not for tax saving

After the Budget, many investors will shift to the new regime under which they do not need to make any tax-saving investments. In this new scenario, investors should focus on products that maximise their wealth, instead of being forced (as was the case in the old regime) to choose financial products based on tax-saving considerations.

Investors will now be free to make better choices. As Balwant Jain, a Mumbai-based tax and investment expert puts it: “When you make investment decisions with only tax saving in mind, your choices get biased and there’s no ...