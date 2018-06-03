Buy comprehensive motor insurance cover to guard against natural calamities

Whenever thunderstorms, dust storms or heavy rains hit one part of the country or another, many vehicles are reported to have been damaged. Newspapers and television channels often show images of cars smashed by trees that have fallen on them.

If the engine, body or wind screen of your car gets damaged in such an event, you can file a claim for damage from your insurance company, provided you have a comprehensive motor insurance cover. Some time ago, a dust storm had hit the National Capital Region (NCR). Shisir Kumar, 39, who lives in North Delhi, found that a massive tree trunk ...