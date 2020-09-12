Buying a digital policy? Share it with family for emergency purpose

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued additional guidelines on the issuance of electronic policies (e-policies), exempting insurers from issuing a policy document or using a hard copy of the proposal form for all individual health insurance policies.

This is a timely move with Covid-19 infections still on the rise. Says Gurdeep Singh Batra, head-retail underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance: “Issuing of e-policies is definitely a positive step considering the current pandemic situation and the challenges in issuing physical policy ...