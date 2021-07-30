Can't afford to buy a swanky car? Take one on a rent or hire instead

Travelling in a luxury car, staying in the presidential suite of an upscale hotel, lounging on a yacht or flying a private jet – these are the kind of aspirations many of us have. Good for those who can afford to buy them and use them regularly, but for others who want to savour the experience once in a while, luckily there are options in the market.

At least, you can go for a long drive, outstation or even local travel in a fancy Audi or Lamborghini, whenever you wish to and wherever you want to. The best part is you can choose a different car every time you travel. It is ...