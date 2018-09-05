Can't deny claims without proof

Premjeet Sharma had taken an ‘Easy Health Insurance Policy’ from Apollo Munich Health Insurance for his parents. The policy, which commenced from December 12, 2010, was renewed regularly. A premium of Rs 15,274 was paid for the period December 12, 2013, to November 30, 2014.

During the third year of the policy, Sharma's mother underwent heart surgery for aortic and mitral valve replacement at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. A cashless facility of Rs 480,000 was sanctioned for this surgery which was performed on August 3, 2013. The handwritten discharge summary ...