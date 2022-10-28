CBDT extends last date for filing TDS for non-salaried individuals

The (CBDT) on Thursday extended the last date for filing the deducted at source (TDS) statement for the June quarter for payments other than salary to November 30.

"Considering the difficulties in the filing of statement in the revised and updated Form 26Q, the (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of Form 26Q for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23 from 31st October 2022 to 30th November 2022," said in a statement.

Circular No. 21 of 2022 dated 27.10.2022 issued.https://t.co/iMzSCtcrJd pic.twitter.com/gXPST6TSTU — India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 27, 2022

Form 26Q contains details of the total amount paid and the deducted on transactions other than the salary in a quarter. This includes dividends, interest on securities, winnings from games, rent earned and fees for professional services. The income of freelancers is also shown in form 26Q.

Earlier, on Wednesday also extended the due date for furnishing returns for the assessment year 2022-23 to November 7 for certain categories of assessees. from an earlier due date of October 31.

The extension is applicable to those entities and persons as well as partners of firms whose books of accounts need to be audited.

"In consequence of the extension of the due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act to 07th October 2022 by Circular No. 19/2022 dated 30.09.2022, (CBDT), in the exercise of its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act,1961 (Act), extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is 31 st October 2022 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act, to 071h November 2022," the statement said.