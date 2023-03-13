JUST IN
Business Standard

I-T department selects 68,000 'high-value' cases for e-verification

The transactions were allegedly not reported correctly in tax returns for FY20

Topics
CBDT | Income Tax department | IT returns

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

high-value transactions, tax
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Income-Tax Department has selected 68,000 cases of “high-value” transactions that were allegedly not reported correctly in the tax returns for FY20 for e-verification, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said on Monday.

Read our full coverage on CBDT

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 23:11 IST

