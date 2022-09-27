JUST IN
Address cause of tax refund failure, then request reissuance: Experts
Does your tax liability for year exceed Rs 10,000? Pay advance tax
Experts raise several red flags around section 194R of the Income Tax Act
Paid tax abroad? Remember to submit Form 67 and proof at earliest
Omitted certain income in ITR? File updated return but caution is needed
Cash transactions of Rs 2 lakh plus per day could incur a penalty: Experts
Sometimes, tax is payable on deemed income from unoccupied house
Tax benefit available only if death certificate mentions Covid, say experts
If you've missed July 31 deadline, file a belated ITR: What you should know
ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process
You are here: Home » PF » News » Tax
Transparency as antidote to conflict of interest
Business Standard

Check ITR for discrepancies before responding to notice from tax dept

Respond on time, with expert help if required, to prevent further punitive measures

Topics
Income Tax department | ITR | Income Tax notice

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

tax
Reasons for notices being issued are claiming of excess deduction, and exclusion of information required to claim a benefit.

An income-tax (I-T) notice, which is essentially a written communication sent by the I-T Department to a taxpayer alerting him about an issue with his tax account, usually causes panic. Taxpayers should calmly examine the notice and send a timely response to it, with expert help if required.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Income Tax department

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.