China, Spain are emerging as hotspots for Indian students at US expense

After a student and her family have spent a fortune on overseas education, most expect the former to get a high-paying job in that country and gain permanent residency, if not citizenship. But with most popular destinations, barring Canada, imposing tougher work visa norms, Indian students are now exploring newer destinations.

Two categories of Indian students go abroad for studies. The first hopes to use a foreign degree as a means to emigrate. In the second category, there are students from affluent families who want quality education and international exposure, but plan to come ...