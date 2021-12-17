Choosing a delightful venue from an array of choices for your grand wedding

Some dream of tying the knot by a picturesque beach in Goa, others in a grand fort in Udaipur or lavish farmhouse in Delhi or even an architectural marvel in an unexplored destination that promises romance and exclusivity. One thing is certain--it is the venue that sets the tone of a wedding, and choosing one for yours should be your top priority.

Get a fix on that first and then start working on the other elements such as food, flower arrangements, bridal lehenga and wedding gifts. After all, you want to be sure where you will be hosting your family and friends to celebrate this event ...