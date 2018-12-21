Choosing the right perfume to gloss up your personality and style quotient

It isn't just how you look, but also how you smell, that really defines your personality.

Don't you ever recall being overwhelmed more by a certain someone's body odour than his or her physical appearance or the manner in which he or she spoke? Fragrances tend to be that invisible element of personality which can significantly add to, or take away from, as the case may be, your overall appeal. According to Shikhee Agrawal of The Body Shop India, “Fragrances lift the mood, give a feeling of refreshment, evoke fond memories or just help in making you smell good and ...