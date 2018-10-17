Close to an IT hub, Bavdhan offers affordable houses amid natural beauty

Bavdhan is one of Pune’s last remaining outposts of its erstwhile natural beauty as it is bookended by mountains on its south, east and west sides, and has Pashan Lake towards its northern side. This micro market, which has grown gradually on the back of proper development planning, also enjoys strategic juxtaposition with NDA Road as well as the well-developed suburbs of Aundh and Kothrud.

Bavdhan was included in the Pune Municipal Corporation over a decade ago before which its claim to real estate fame included a couple of old bungalow societies. In previous years, ...