Compensation for unfair rejection

Santosh Umakant Jawadkar had taken an Accident Guard Policy from Tata AIG by paying a premium of Rs 17,110. The policy, which was valid from February 27, 2004, to February 26, 2005, covered him for Rs 1 crore, his wife for Rs 50 lakh and his daughter Mansi for Rs 10 lakh. On February 2, 2005, Jawadkar went to drop his daughter to her maternal aunt’s place.

His wife Kalpana was at home, as she was 8 months pregnant. When he returned at night, he found smoke coming out of the kitchen window of his flat. Since Kalpana didn’t open the door, he informed the police and the fire ...