Complain within the time limit

Punjab State Federation of Co-operative House Building Societies was to construct super-deluxe flats at Mohali. Many people applied for these flats which were allocated in 2004. The date of possession was not mentioned.

After considerable delay, possession was given to the purchasers between July 2014 and January 2015. The excess stamp duty, which had been collected in advance, was also refunded to the flat purchasers by October 2015. In 2019, several flat purchasers filed individual complaints before the Punjab State Commission. Since excess money towards stamp duty had ...