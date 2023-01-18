JUST IN
Conservative investors, novices should choose passive ELSS funds
You are here: Home » PF Â» Column Â» Investments
Capital gains: Investment cut-off date extended, but there's a catch
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Conservative investors, novices should choose passive ELSS funds

Those desiring index-beating returns, but willing to tolerate underperformance, may choose the active plan

Topics
ELSS | Investment | Tax benefits

Karthik Jerome 

The real game changer would be if the regulator were to allow each AMC to offer one active and one passive ELSS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently allowed asset management companies (AMCs) with an actively managed equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) to launch a passive ELSS. To do so, they must shut down their existing active scheme.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ELSS

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 17:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.