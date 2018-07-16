Cover yourself comprehensively with a dengue policy this monsoon

Shweta Mehta, 38, a freelancer from Delhi, suffered from dengue last year. She was first treated as an out-patient for a few days and was then hospitalised for three days. She didn't have a health insurance cover of her own and being a freelancer, she was not even covered by an employee health cover.

The bill of Rs 55,000 that the hospital presented her with hit her hard as she had to meet the entire expense out of her own pocket. A report by the Delhi Municipal Corporation says that almost 9,300 people suffered from dengue in Delhi alone in 2017. With the onset of monsoon, ...