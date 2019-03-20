CPSE ETF is attractive, but don't invest over 10% of portfolio: Experts

The fifth installment of the Central Public Sector Enterprises exchange-traded fund (CPSE ETF) will open for subscription on Wednesday for retail investors. To sweeten the deal for retail investors, the issue will be offered at a 4 per cent discount.

The offer comes at a time when public sector units that are part of the ETF are available at attractive valuations, according to investment experts. “Apart from the 4 per cent discount, the dividend yields of CPSE stocks are around 5.52 per cent,” says Vishal Jain, head, ETF and fund manager, Reliance Mutual Fund. The ...