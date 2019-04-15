Credit card application rejected? You can get one against a fixed deposit

Can you venture out of your house without a credit card? For many, life without a credit card is unimaginable. Credit cards are a lot more than pieces of plastic. They allow you to make online payments, pay for your shopping and hotel bills and can be used to withdraw cash if the need arises.

However, some often find it difficult to acquire a credit card. They could have a poor credit score or may not ‘fit into the norms’ of banks for issuing cards – be it low salary, no income proof or erratic income, or even a resident of a ‘blacklisted area’. Banks are ...