Cryptocurrency exchanges will go live soon. Are you ready to invest?

On March 4, the Supreme Court overturned the Reserve Bank of India's decision on crypto currencies. The central bank had, through its April 6, 2018 circular, banned banks from providing services to cryptocurrency exchanges.

Since investors could not transfer money from their bank accounts to a crypto exchange to buy cryptocurrencies, the decision had dealt a veritable deathblow to the industry. The SC order, while overturning the RBI circular, said that it found the RBI’s action to be disproportionate to the risks it was trying to address. Aftermath of the ban: After the RBI ...