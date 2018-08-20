Current policies to be extended to cover mental illnesses as well: Irdai

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in a recent circular notified insurers to make provisions, with immediate effect, for the treatment of mental illnesses according to the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. The notification further clarifies that the treatment for mental illnesses should be on the same basis as the treatment of physical illnesses.

Henceforth, people will be able to get coverage for hospitalisation expenses related to mental ailments. It is estimated that about 150 million people suffer from some form of mental disorder in India. A few ...