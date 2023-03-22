JUST IN
Govt evaluating measures to bring down tax burden on PE/VCs in India
Shining bright: Record high prices to weigh on demand for gold
Steep decline in new mutual fund investors in FY23, shows data
Gold price hits lifetime high of Rs 59,241 amid strong global trends
Keep your money safe: Stick to systemically important banks for safety
Arbitrage funds back in favour as market volatility boosts returns
PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline
Fund Pick: HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is enduring innings at the crease
Banks can't withhold loan on flimsy ground
Banking crisis impact: Rate cut in US prerequisite for sustained gold rally
You are here: Home » PF Â» News
Govt evaluating measures to bring down tax burden on PE/VCs in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Deposits, pension scheme: Investments you should make before March 31

Non-linked policies must be availed of by that deadline to earn tax-free return without cap

Topics
deposit schemes | pension scheme | Investments

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, NPS, funds

March 31 is the deadline for making critical investments, marking the end of the financial year. Complete investments to get benefits of products, some of which will not be available in the next financial year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on deposit schemes

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 12:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU