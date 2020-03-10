Digit brings out first policy covering Coronavirus but there's a catch

With the coronavirus death toll nearing 4,000 globally and infecting thousands of others, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has swung into action. It has asked general insurers to provide cover for patients and also allowed specific-disease policies.

The first product has been rolled out by general insurer Digit. Called Health Care Plus, it will cover anyone aged between 18 and 60. The policy is simple: As Amit Chhabra, business head, health insurance, Policybazaar.com explains: “It is part of the IRDAI sandbox regulations and is a fixed-benefit health ...