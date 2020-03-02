Direct plan investors in mutual funds get more heft after Sebi move

Direct plan investors in mutual funds have a good reason to cheer. Market regulator, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi), allowed investors to purchase and redeem mutual funds (MF) units directly from the stock exchange platforms.

This means that high net worth individuals and others who have done their research can directly buy, say five schemes of different fund houses from the exchange platform directly instead of having to go to their respective websites. The stock exchange platforms – BSE Star Mutual Fund and NSE NMF II – are very popular for purchase ...