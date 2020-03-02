JUST IN
Rupee could come under pressure
Business Standard

Direct plan investors in mutual funds get more heft after Sebi move

Instead of transacting through MF houses, they can buy and sell direct plans from the exchanges

Bindisha Sarang 

Direct plan investors in mutual funds have a good reason to cheer. Market regulator, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi), allowed investors to purchase and redeem mutual funds (MF) units directly from the stock exchange platforms.

This means that high net worth individuals and others who have done their research can directly buy, say five schemes of different fund houses from the exchange platform directly instead of having to go to their respective websites. The stock exchange platforms – BSE Star Mutual Fund and NSE NMF II – are very popular for purchase ...

First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 23:44 IST

