Diversify your emergency funds, redeem mutual funds when hit by bank glitch

HDFC Bank's net banking and mobile app were down for more than two days, starting Monday. The bank claimed that it was a technical glitch, and was working to solve the issue. The worst-hit are perhaps the salaried class as it's the beginning of the month when salaries get credited.

Some branches too faced issues. Pankaj Mathpal, a Mumbai-based certified financial planner, was at a bank branch. "On Saturday, servers were down even at a few branches, and transactions were not happening. I thought of going to another branch, but I was told that other branches were also ...