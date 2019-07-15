Give priority to safety, do not chase high returns in company FDs

When retail investors wish to earn better returns than those offered by bank fixed deposits (FDs), one instrument they turn to is company FDs. However, in the current environment of high credit stress, they need to be very selective when opting for these products.

Company FDs are unsecured instruments, offered by both manufacturing companies and non-banking financial companies. “Returns offered by company FDs can be 100-250 basis points higher than those offered by bank FDs across tenures,” says Navin Chandani, chief business officer, BankBazaar. The simplicity of the ...