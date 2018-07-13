Do you really need a car when all you need to do is book an app-based cab?

Ekta Shailendra, an employee of an auto company in New Delhi, sold her car recently. Once she shifted to the taxi aggregators, her vehicle remained unutilised. “I have hardly used it in the past six months but spend on servicing and parking,” says Shailendra. And then, there are some like Samir Sharma who simply refuse to buy one.

The argument is the same. “I can always hire a car. So why to spend money on buying and going through headaches and deadlines like obtaining pollution under control certificate and buying insurance on time,” says Sharma. The ...