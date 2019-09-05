Don't fund lifestyle needs with debt; limit your total EMI outgo

Twenty seven-year-old Yash Srivastava, an IT professional with a passion for photography, took a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a non-banking financial company (NBFC) at 15 per cent interest to fund the purchase of a high-end DSLR camera and accessories. Since his salary was only Rs 30,000 then, he found himself in a financial tight spot for months thereafter.

Srivastava regrets his rather impulsive decision to fund, what was essentially a lifestyle expense, with a high-cost loan. Buy now, pay later culture Many millennials appear to have made “Spend more and bring home ...