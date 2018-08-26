Don't give up on gold yet, it can still be good bet during uncertain times

Yash Singh, head of human resource at a leading corporate house, is more than a tad disappointed in gold. He has been diligently buying one 10 gram gold coin every month for over five years. “It has become a habit now,” says Singh.

But in the last few months, his faith in the yellow metal has been shaken. Nowadays, he is constantly seeking advice from his financial planner and other friends on whether he should continue this habit. With returns from gold down over 5 per cent in the past three months, and more importantly, down over 7 per cent in the past five years, most ...