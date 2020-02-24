Don't invest blindly in NFOs even if fund houses get under the skin

With a number of fund houses launching new fund offers (NFOs), many investors will get emails and calls from distributors to invest in these schemes. There would be different sales pitches to attract them.

At present, Edelweiss US Technology Equity Fund of Fund, Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund, Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund, and close-ended ICICI Prudential Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 87 - 1156 Days Plan D are open for subscription. For a mutual fund (MF) house, a new scheme that covers new areas is important because it adds to its bouquet of products. However, ...